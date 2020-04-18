Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce launches Chattanooga To Go buy local campaign

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce has launched Chattanooga To Go, a buy local campaign to continue promoting small businesses as we look forward to the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a part of the campaign, the Chattanooga Chamber asks Chattanooga area businesses to engage with social media audiences using the hashtags:

#ChattanoogaToGo

#TakeoutTonightCHA

#Chattanooga

#ConnectCHA

#ChattanoogaChamber

#Buylocal

To participate, post a picture of you or a business owner delivering goods using all recommended safety precautions - at least 6 feet away, with each person wearing a mask (if possible) - and add a hashtag. Then, challenge three friends or co-workers to do the same with at least three more people.

For business ideas, participants can visit the ChattanoogaChamber.com business directory.

“More than 90 percent of our Chattanooga Chamber members represent small businesses. We care deeply about all of our businesses and the employees and families who depend upon their success. That’s why we’re providing all the resources we can to prep our businesses for the recovery phase,” said Christy Gillenwater, President and CEO, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Chattanoogans are resilient and we will weather this together and come out stronger on the other side. This effort took great collaboration and we appreciate the partners who made this possible,” Gillenwater said.

Together, we can work to support our local businesses and boost the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.