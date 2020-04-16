Chattanooga Escape Room now offering interactive video adventure, brings signature game “The Kidnapping” to players at home

Breakout Games is modifying its traditional escape room model in the midst of COVID-19 to create an innovative virtual experience for players at home. Launching Friday, April 17, the experience employs one of the company’s gamemasters in Chattanooga and other select markets to simulate its signature room “The Kidnapping” through an interactive video adventure, bringing fun and innovation to those who are practicing social distancing.

Players experience the scenario in real-time alongside a gamemaster, who is physically present in the escape room, on live streamed video. Groups of up to eight people can join the 60-minute video call to search for clues and solve puzzles to accomplish the mission and escape before time expires.

“Innovation is a big part of who we are as a company,” said Bryce Anderson, co-founder of Breakout Games. “We want to make the thrill and fun of our escape room experience accessible while still contributing to flattening the curve. Since people can’t come to us, we have adapted and adjusted to bring our experience to them.”

The first room ever created by the brand and its most popular scenario, “The Kidnapping” is one of multiple proprietary experiences Breakout Games offers through its escape rooms. The heart-pumping thriller takes players through a series of puzzles where they must use their collective brain power to break free from captivity before the kidnapper returns.

“Even though people are physically apart, we think there’s a special opportunity to connect with friends and family right now,” Anderson said. “Video calls and virtual happy hours have become popular during this time of social distancing, so we decided to meet people where they are. Our company’s motto is ‘escape ordinary,’ and that’s exactly what we intend to help players do through the new virtual game.”

The Breakout Games online escape room is available for reservations each Friday and Saturday, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Those looking to embark on the adventure can visit breakoutgames.com/chattanooga to book their experience. Upon booking, players will receive a link to a live Breakout Games video call which will take them to the room during their chosen time slot.