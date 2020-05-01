Thank You, Healthcare Heroes: Dunkin’ to Offer All Healthcare Workers a Free Coffee and Donut on National Nurses Day, May 6

Dunkin’, its franchisees, restaurant team members, and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have worked together from the beginning of the global health crisis to find meaningful ways to say “thank you” to healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

In honor of National Nurses Day this Wednesday, the brand is showing its appreciation and support for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.

On National Nurses Day, Wednesday, May 6, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut – no purchase necessary – to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last. *

Throughout this pandemic, local Tennessee Dunkin’ Franchisees have continued to give back to those serving the communities through product deliveries to hospitals, emergency sites, and first responders. Dunkin’ and its Tennessee Franchisees have provided over $3,500 in Dunkin’ gift cards to local hospitals and food banks and over 300 lbs of coffee to partners in the region.

Tennessee Dunkin’ restaurants are open and have limited service to carry-out, drive-thru ordering, with order ahead on the Dunkin’ Mobile App, delivery with Grub Hub, and with a select number of locations also offering curbside service.

*Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Limit 1 per guest. Not valid on mobile orders.