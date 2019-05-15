Getting Married #atthemoxy

Cool new venue expands downtown options

For most of us, our wedding is the largest event we will ever host. It’s a day that brides-to-be have planned and envisioned since childhood (we won’t even talk about that secret Pinterest board you’ve been curating for years). Now you’ve found The One, and it got real…fast.

The exciting, stressful (maybe expensive?!) task of designing and executing a wedding weekend is here. Daunting, yes; but this is your day, and no matter what, it’s going to be amazing! So grab S.O. by the hand…it’s time to taste tiny slivers of cake, book the photographer, and tour endless venues.

The Scenic City offers a number of beautiful locations showcasing the city’s best assets (stress endless). However, despite this exhaustive search you haven’t found it…the venue of your dreams…that one location that properly captures you.

Enter Moxy Chattanooga Downtown’s Railyard; offering the convenience of a downtown location, the beauty of an open-air venue, and gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains.

Situated in Chattanooga’s bustling Southside neighborhood, The Railyard is a fully customizable outdoor venue with a great vibe, a little bit of history, and an urban eccentric aesthetic.

Since opening day last November, the 108-room hotel, located on the corner of Market and King Streets, has quickly made a splash as a nightlife hot spot and experiential accommodation option. Now, Moxy is inviting brides and grooms to consider the The Railyard for their big day. A last-minute elopement, a highly anticipated ceremony capping off a long engagement, or a third-time-around black-tie soiree? All are welcome #atthemoxy!

Named for its placement along now-dormant train tracks, the industrial modern styling of The Railyard is a blank canvas that design enthusiasts will love for its flexibility. The ~3,000 sq. foot space can host events of up to 180 guests.

From food trucks to fine dining, the option of outside catering allows you to fully actualize your wedding vision while maximizing your budget.

The use of the full-service outdoor bar (housed in a canary yellow train container!) is part of your space rental, along with staff to serve your party all the champagne or Chattanooga Whiskey they can handle. Other inclusions are personalized messaging on the hotel’s signature ticker board sign, select décor packages, seating, electricity, built-in stage, setup, and cleaning fees, making the space’s affordable price point incredibly appealing.

Leave the hard work to us! The Sales and Events team at the Moxy is on hand throughout the process to help take the fuss out of everything. The knowledgeable event staff will gladly connect you with vendors who can help ensure your wedding is uniquely you, and won’t be soon forgotten! Moxy’s mixologists will work with the couple to create a signature cocktail to be served from the container bar, along with a custom bar menu and service options designed to your specifications.

Give your guests a reception to remember by adding some moxie to your entertainment! Bands, DJs, drum lines, photo booth busses, live animals, cousin Troy the party animal… all are welcome in The Railyard. The entire space is outfitted with games from clue to corn hole to ensure your special night goes down in party history.

As the reception winds down, guests can continue their celebrations as long as they wish as Bar Moxy—located in the hotel lobby—is open 24/7 with alcohol service until 2 a.m. This eliminates the “So where is everyone going next?” question that is inevitable at all of the best weddings. Those who have had enough fun can settle into the comforts of their guestrooms upstairs without concern for transportation.

Discounted pricing is available for wedding parties utilizing ten sleeping rooms or more. To schedule a tour or learn more contact Kacey Swindell, Director of Sales, at (423) 402-7800 or kacey@moxynooga.com.