Getting Your Literary Ink

Main Line Ink puts together a Harry Potter themed tattoo convention

To be wildly remembered and loved is something few people achieve in their life. On a grand scale, most of us leave the world pretty much the same way we found it. Something or someone must be truly powerful to be remembered long after they’re gone…but one individual who will surely live on in the hearts, minds, and libraries of the world…The Chosen One.

(If you didn’t automatically think of Harry Potter, please pause from this article to refresh your memory on the greatest collection of books my generation will ever see.)

JK Rowling has impacted the lives of people across the globe with her heartfelt tale of courage, bravery, good and evil, and love, and young or old, male or female, rich or poor, Harry Potter is a story that will live on for decades to come, and is the main inspiration behind the world’s first Harry Potter tattoo convention.

Hosted right in here in Chattanooga, Literary Ink will be held the weekend of March 9-11, exposing our world to the wizarding world of Harry Potter in what is sure to be a weekend us muggles (who have not given up hope we will one day receive our Hogwarts letters!) will never forget.

Jennifer Edge of Main Line Ink, and her Main Line Ink family, is the Harry Potter-loving force that has willed this convention into existence.

“I told Danny Siviter about the idea right before January of last year,” says Edge when asked how long this whole process of planning has taken. “We decided we would move forward, and we announced it on April 1st. Danny and I have always jumped feet first off the cliff. We roll the dice and we go. And that’s something Main Line has always done. I mean, we opened this place on the price of a Honda and heart.”That heart has spilled over into making the world’s first Harry Potter tattoo convention a spectacle in more ways than you could possibly imagine.

From the 72 out of state and out of country Harry Potter-centric tattoo artists that will be live tattooing at the convention to members of the nationally recognized Harry Potter Book Club podcast answering HP questions, there will be so much to experience over the weekend you really will need to come all three days to experience a bit of everything.

While the event is mainly focused on tattooing, there will also be a scavenger hunt taking participants in groups of two through downtown Chattanooga to special bars serving Harry Potter-inspired drinks (much like the Friday night after party at Pin Strikes.) A quick rundown of the events before I reach the word limit?

Ryan Oyer will be playing a show in “Diagonalley” (brush up on Harry’s floo network travels if you’re confused), experience Harry Potter trivia and house debates, trashcan cosplay, a massive cosplay event on Saturday with prizes, magician Tim Friday will be dazzling us muggles with his sorcery, and painters from New York and Connecticut will be gracing us with their artistry as well.

Hogwarts is all inclusive and so is this event, including a paint by numbers mural and games for children ages 6-12 provided by Barnes and Noble. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners of each grade from the art show gets a two-hour workshop with artists from Main Line, not only on creating art itself, but also how to market themselves and make a profit from their artwork. The senior winner will receive a one-thousand-dollar scholarship towards their future in art.

And don’t worry, if you get turned around or can’t find where you want to go, take a peek at your Marauder’s Map to find your way. I wish I had space to tell you more but I’m already over that word limit I mentioned, so just take it from a Harry Potter lovin’ gal and get your Portkey Pass ASAP!

Literary Ink

March 9-11

DoubleTree Chattanooga

407 Chestnut St.

Sponsored by Main Line Ink

(423) 602-8465

www.literaryink.co