Healing & Health The Natural Way

American Shaman CBD comes to the Southside

Heath Haley and Melanie McIntyre of CBD American Shaman Chattanooga are on a mission: to provide Chattanoogans abundant access to an organic product they believe can relieve pain and anxiety, induce tranquil rest, and encourage mental clarity.

That product is hemp, a member of the cannabis family. Hemp is defined as cannabis containing less than 0.3 percent or less of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the psychotropic aspect of cannabis). Hemp is a great source of cannabidiol (CBD), a compound that produces beneficial physical and psychological effects without inducing a high. CBD is used by many in self-treating conditions including epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain.

CBD American Shaman sources pesticide-free, organic hemp from small farmers in Kentucky and Colorado, then uses a proprietary approach to create water-soluble nanoparticles of CBD—very tiny molecules that can enter the bloodstream without the usual oil-based delivery method.

These molecules in the ultra-concentrated, full spectrum hemp oil are more bioavailable than oil-based CBD, meaning the product absorbs faster and lasts longer in the body, Heath says. This delivery method allows even very small doses to be highly effective.

Personal Experience

“As a military veteran, I suffer from chronic pain,” says Heath, who grew up in Alabama and now lives in Nashville. “I have two reconstructed shoulders and chronic spine issues. I was taking opioid medications, but my doctor steered me away from them nearly a decade ago.”

Heath was eager for another solution, but disliked side effects. One day, driving through Kentucky, he saw a field of hemp, green and ready to harvest.

He recalls, “I called my brother in the agriculture industry and said, ‘What’s going on with all of this marijuana?’ My brother answered, ‘No, dummy, that’s hemp!’”

The Farm Bill of 2018 had just legalized hemp. And with that realization, Heath began looking into hemp-based CBD. He felt some relief using an oil-based product, but not enough to replace his other medications.

He stumbled on CBD American Shaman and it changed his life. Now, Heath can work a daylong sales conference or trade show without pain. He only uses CBD American Shaman and its water soluble nano-tech derived products.

Chattanooga native Melanie had been looking for options to start a local business after 20 years in the corporate world. Admiring the transparency of CBD American Shaman’s business practices, she quickly became a believer and advocate for CBD.

It’s hard to see the downside of CBD for pain and anxiety. Common myths fall away under the scrutiny of research: CBD doesn’t make you high, it has minimal side effects, and it won’t appear on a drug test. Instead, according to Heath, it relieves soreness and stress while enhancing clarity of mind.

Melanie recounts her father whose Parkinson’s symptoms have improved using CBD. Even her dog has benefited; CBD dog treats and oral tincture relieved 10-year-old Cady’s arthritic pain and anxiety.

CBD on the Southside

At CBD American Shaman, you can try this safe, legal alternative to opioids and NSAIDs in the form of a water-soluble CBD-based product or tincture you can take orally or via your vape device. Other forms include topical creams and oils, ingestibles such as cookies, candy, brownies, teas, and pre-filled cartridges for your vape system—and yes, they even have doggie treats. CBD American Shaman has also partnered with the USA Hemp Co., an organic hemp farm in Oregon, to offer some of the best flower and pre-rolls on the market.

Visitors to CBD American Shaman will be greeted with a sample they can taste, rub on their skin, or take home to their pet. The vibe at the 330 E. Main St. location is tranquil and professional. The store features everyday discounts, such as a military discount for current service members and veterans.

CBD American Shaman has been featured in Forbes and on the Lifetime Network. A quick read or listen will help you understand the company’s ethical, transparent approach.

“CBD American Shaman controls the entire manufacturing process,” Heath says. “I can show customers lab reports on any CBD product we have in the store.”

Watch for announcements regarding an official grand opening when guests can sign up for product giveaways. Stop by Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. It’s a great way to try a free sample and learn more about the positive powers of hemp.

To learn more about CBD American Shaman Chattanooga, visit cbdasse.com or follow them on Instagram at cbd_american_shaman_se or Facebook at CBDASSE.