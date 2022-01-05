Partnership CEO Pam Ladd To Retire This August, Replacement Search Underway

Pam Ladd, hired by the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults (Partnership) as Chief Operating Officer in 2015 and promoted to Chief Executive Officer in 2016, has announced that she will retire on August 24 of this year.

Under Ladd’s leadership, the Partnership saw a significant reduction in administrative costs. Ladd ended programs duplicated by other local organizations, created others that aligned with the agency’s mission and filled gaps in its offerings, expanded grant revenue, and sold an underused facility.

“Serving Partnership has been one of the greatest honors of my career. The accomplishments achieved were the result of a strong relationship with the board of directors, dedication and compassion of staff, and support of corporations and private donors. This is an extensive and complex nonprofit organization that requires cooperation with the community and other local non-profits. This combination led us to where we are today. I am most proud of the staff, who unwaveringly served as front-line workers in the face of COVID-19 to ensure services were delivered to our most vulnerable populations throughout our 25-county service area.” said Ladd.

Ladd, an active Rotarian, holds an M.S. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). Before joining the Partnership, she served as Manager of Custodial Services at Tennessee Valley Authority and as Assistant Vice-President of Support Services at Provident Life and Accident Insurance Co. She then founded and operated Custom Custodial Inc., a successful industrial cleaning service. She also is a retired real estate agent with local firm, Real Estate Partners, and served as City Council Representative for District 3 Chattanooga.

“We will be so sorry to lose Pam as our CEO,” said Partnership Board President and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UTC, Tyler Forrest. “I know I speak for the Board and staff when I say that she was a pleasure to work with and that the Partnership benefited from her leadership style and business acumen. Our Search Committee is seeking someone equally committed to our mission and values.”

The Board’s Executive Committee is serving as the Search Committee. They are partnering with Buffkin/Baker, a Nashville based executive search firm, to complete the search. Interested applicants can apply via the Buffkin/Baker career portal at https://buffkinbaker.com/leadersfirst-career-portal/career-portal/.

“I will support the Search Committee— and my successor— in any way I can,” added Ladd. “I’m also confident that the Committee will make a great decision for the future of the Partnership.”

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults is a comprehensive, non-profit human services agency that has been empowering people to build better lives through counseling, crisis intervention, prevention, and education programs for over 140 years. Last year, the agency’s services touched the lives of nearly 19,000 people in 19 counties in Tennessee and four counties in North Georgia through programs including: Building Stable Lives, Center for Family Connections, Deaf Services, Elder Services, Family Domestic Violence Shelter, Rape Crisis Center and River City Youth Collective.

The CEO job description will be posted at www.partnershipfca.com/careers on January 5th, 2022. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply by February 1st, 2022.