Celebrating Chattanooga Culture And The Arts With The Hunter Memorial Foundation

The Hunter Memorial Foundation has been celebrating Chattanooga’s rich diversity, culture, and history through public art and community service since 2016.

Their mission is to further the kindness that the late Mr. Willie Charles and Mrs. Peggy Hunter showed to the world. The Hunters lived by the motto “Be of service to others” and the HMF exists today to advance their motto and continue their tradition of serving the community.

They seek to stimulate creativity, and discovery, and Cultivate unity by promoting community kindness and acts of giving and believe in art and its ability to connect people. Expressive, moving, and beautiful, public art is one of the most powerful ways to highlight community experiences and share ideas.

To link their desire to bring kindness and unity to the community through art and various service projects, they have developed a catchphrase: “1 World, 1 Voice; the Art of Being Kind.” Art, like kindness, is meant to be seen and shared with others. And to that vision, they are in the process of creating a free coloring book of pictures in black and white of people of different backgrounds and nationalities.

They also host an "Encouragement Line" where you can listen to a five-minute inspirational message any time of the day or night. The call is free at (423) 250.5821

To help the mission of the HFM, you select them as your charity of choice on Amazon (part of the Amazon Smiles program), follow them on social media, or volunteer for various events and activities. Volunteers of every age in-person or virtual are always welcomed, and they are especially interested in hearing from bloggers.

Learn more at www.thehuntermemorialmural.org, or feel free to call them at (423) 314-1236.