Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17

Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back, thanks to the efforts of the River City Company.

On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Gratefull began in Chattanooga in 2014 and since then, every year the week before or the week leading into Thanksgiving, cities across the country shut down a city block for strangers and friends to gather and share a meal in the middle of the street at one long table.

Through Gratefull, organizers are removing barriers and bringing people together from across social boundaries, simply to get to know each other, and build understanding. We believe that in order to build a city that is an honest reflection of its residents, everyone should be invited to the table.

There is no fee, no expectations, and no agenda—just an open invitation to the community to attend. What started as a one-time event to bring people together has become a quickly growing tradition that spans multiple cities in the southeast including Milan, Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama.

Gratefull is made possible by generous financial support from The Maclellan Foundation, First Horizon, Synovus Bank, Elliott Davis, EPB, Benwood Foundation and Brewer Media Group. The event is hosted by River City Company, City of Chattanooga, United Way, Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Causeway.

Party Bites will provide the turkey and dressing while others like Neidlov’s, Community Pie, Main Street Meats, and Coca-Cola are donating side dishes and drinks.

This year, instead of providing a side dish for the potluck, for those who would like to give back to the community, people are encouraged to bring supplies to benefit the Maclellan Shelter for Families. A collection bin will be available that day. Items of need include nonperishable food, coffee supplies, disposable plates & silverware, hygienic supplies including toothpaste and diapers, and laundry supplies.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to make the event possible. For volunteer shifts, visit www.ihelpchattanooga.org.