McNabb Center Seeks Wish List Sponsors For Dear Santa Program

For more than 20 years the McNabb Center has partnered with community organizations, local businesses and individuals to provide holiday gifts for children in East Tennessee.

The Dear Santa program gives the Center’s child clients and their siblings with the most needs and fewest resources the opportunity to fill out a wish list and receive donated gifts from community sponsors.

In order to support more children’s holiday wishes this season, the Center seeks sponsors for the Dear Santa program. Because many families served by the McNabb Center have limited resources, wish lists often consist of basic items like clothing, toiletries and, of course, the child’s Christmas wish for Santa.

Each year, approximately 2,200 children and families in the East Tennessee region are served through the Dear Santa program. In addition to the Dear Santa program’s wish list option, hundreds of children receive gifts through the program’s toy drive.

To sponsor a child, visit mcnabbfoundation.org/DearSanta. Wish lists, which include the child’s gender, age, clothing sizes and gift wishes, will be distributed to sponsors in early November. The McNabb Center requests that a minimum of four gifts be purchased for each child. Additionally, the community can support the Dear Santa program by donating new, unwrapped gifts for children in need. These gifts go toward helping children who did not get a wish list.

“Dear Santa is a great way to support children in our community who may not otherwise receive anything for Christmas,” said Amy Cattran, community relations coordinator. “By sponsoring a child or donating gifts, you can help bring a child joy this holiday season.”

If you cannot sponsor a wish list, but still want to be involved, you can donate to the Dear Santa program at mcnabbfoundation.org/Donate or utilize the Dear Santa Amazon Wish List.