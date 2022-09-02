Tickets On Sale Now For Northside Neighborhood House’s 15th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction

Tickets and tables are on sale now for the Northside Neighborhood House’s 15th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction. This year’s event will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on October 27 from 6:00-9:00 pm.

Chaired by Josh and Allie Holland, the 2022 Not-So-Silent Auction is “not your typical charity auction,” as it brings a unique twist to charitable fundraising. “We look forward to this event every year,” said Holland. “The Not So Silent is near and dear to our hearts” she added. “We’re so excited to be chairing it.”

The event offers a variety of food and drinks, while offering a silent auction, a live auction, and the “not-so-silent” auction. During the “not-so-silent” portion, guests pay cash to stand up from their seats and have a chance to be called on by the auctioneers. The last person called before a “mystery” gong clashes wins the item or experience being auctioned off. This high energy, fun event is one that has been loved by locals for years.

Individual tickets, Reserved Tables, and V.I.P. Tables are being offered at a discount through September 15. Individual tickets will increase from $100 to $125, Reserved Tables will increase from $800 to $1000, and VIP Tables will increase from $1250 to $1500 at that time. Tickets can be purchased online at nnhouse.org/events or by calling the NNH at 423-267-2217.

The event funds the Northside Neighborhood House, a non-profit agency that has been serving residents living in Northern Hamilton County for almost 100 years. From ensuring individuals are housed with working utilities to providing low cost necessities through their thrift stores, the NNH focuses on creating relationships and connecting individuals to supports that aid them in creating stability for themselves and their families.

The Northside Neighborhood House also runs 5 CommUNITY School programs in Hamilton County Schools, which provides wrap-around support to meet the physical, social and emotional needs of the school community.