United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Celebrates 100 Years of Impact With The Chattanooga Lookouts

Normally the United Way of Greater Chattanooga is concerned with changing the world – but this Friday, the 100-year-old nonprofit is focused on changing a world record!

United Way of Greater Chattanooga (UWGC) has partnered with the beloved Chattanooga Lookouts to throw the community’s biggest birthday party and break the world record for most people wearing birthday party hats.

"We are beyond excited to serve as a gathering place for our community and to partner with such an amazing organization like United Way of Greater Chattanooga. Celebrating United Way's 100 years of impact and breaking a world record will be a special night at AT&T Field and we can't wait to see everyone at the ballpark” said Andrew Zito, Chattanooga Lookouts Vice President.

Friday’s celebration at AT&T field will come with all the fun of a Lookouts home game along with fireworks, one-of-a-kind Lookouts jerseys and the ability to participate in breaking the world record. The Lookouts will face the Tennessee Smokies on Friday at 7:15 pm.

Over the last 100 years, UWGC has been dedicated to creating a community where all people achieve their full potential through education, stability and health.

