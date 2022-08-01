White Oak Bicycle Cooperative Celebrates Anniversary With Bicycle Donation Drive

Thursday, August 18th, will mark the second anniversary of White Oak Bicycle Cooperative (WOBC) providing service to the local community.

WOBC is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to bicycles and bicycle repair services for those in need. WOBC plans to celebrate the anniversary by partnering with Clever Alehouse and host a Bicycle Donation Drive on Saturday, August 20th.

The public is asked to bring gently used bicycles for children and youth to Clever Alehouse from Noon to 6pm in commemoration of the anniversary.

WOBC was founded in 2020, when friends and neighbors Christian Gonzalez, Andrew Jones, and Blake Pierce began to see needs within the community they felt they could meet by providing free access to bicycles and repair services for those who might not otherwise be given the opportunity. In 2021, WOBC distributed 178 refurbished bicycles to the community.

As of August 1st,, WOBC has already given away 192 bicycles to children, individuals experiencing homelessness, community organizations, persons with disabilities, and other people in need – and there are still five months remaining in the year.

“This simply would not have been possible without the support of our local Red Bank community,” said Blake Pierce, Executive Director of WOBC.

The Red Bank Community has embraced WOBC with their assistance and their giving. In February, WOBC opened workshop, retail, and office space in Red Bank, thanks to the generosity of Mohawk Canoes, Northside Neighborhood House, and White Oak United Methodist Church.

Four locations, (be)caffeinated, Red Bank Fire Station #1, Red Bank Recycling Center, and Sweat Club, offered their locations as a place where people can drop off their bicycle donations for WOBC volunteers to pick up. And the generosity of Rise Partners allowed WOBC to recently open a bicycle sortation and distribution center in Red Bank.

“As we close out the remainder of 2022, we look forward to continued partnerships with people, businesses, and organizations within Red Bank,” said Pierce, “as we all work together to improve the health and wellbeing of our community.”

For more information on White Oak Bicycle Co-Op, go to whiteoakbicycle.org or email contact@whiteoakbicycle.org.