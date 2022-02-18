Chattanooga Tourism Company Launches Second Grant Cycle

Applications for the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Cultural Tourism Advancement (CTA) Grant are open now through March 24, 2022.

The total amount granted will increase to $600,000 which will be awarded to multiple partners. There will be a virtual informational & Q&A session on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, from 2-3 pm. Register here.

To apply for the CTA Grant, applicants must be a partner of the Chattanooga Tourism Co. There is no fee associated with becoming a partner.

“The travel and tourism industry is a significant economic driver for Hamilton County and vital to the success of our community. On an average day, 43,000 visitors spend $4.1 million on dining, experiences, lodging, and more. Due to sales taxes paid by visitors, each Hamilton County household saves $868 in property taxes annually,” said Barry White, President and CEO of the Chattanooga Tourism Co.

“Visitors spend money in Hamilton County and support the same businesses and experiences our residents enjoy. Without them, our quality of life would diminish. We are fortunate to be able to use those tax dollars and financially support the initiatives of our partners through the CTA Grant.”

The grant program was first launched in the summer of 2021 as an annual program to support the promotion, development, and cultivation of tourism-related festivals, events, programs, or projects that enhance the community’s culture and prosperity.

In its first cycle, the CTA Grant saw a competitive pool of applicants. The 2021 grant supported prominent projects such as exhibits at Bessie Smith Cultural Center and the Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum, along with wayfinding at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center.

Funds are available to support and develop innovative projects that:

Have the potential to attract visitors to Hamilton County, encourage an extended length of stay, or enhance a visitor’s experience.

Have the potential to attract diverse audiences.

Are innovative and collaborate with other local organizations and artists.

Are cultural, informational, recreational, or artistic.

Closely match the goals and mission of the Chattanooga Tourism Co., which is to promote and develop visitor experiences for our community's economic and social prosperity.

To view full guidelines and learn more, or sign up for the informational session, go to VisitChattanooga.com/CTAGrant.