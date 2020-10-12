Tennessee Tourism Launches New Campaign “For The Love” Of Safe Travel

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development kicks off its busiest travel season with a new campaign aimed at protecting the health of visitors and residents.

The “For the Love of Tennessee, Travel Safe” initiative reminds residents to play—but play it safe—by exploring the state’s unmatched scenic beauty, outdoor activities, urban centers and charming small towns while following key safety guidelines like mask-wearing, social distancing and sanitization.

As part of the campaign, Tennessee natives and singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb hit the road for an epic 1600-mile R.V. trek throughout the state with their children, exploring hidden gems and natural wonders where social distancing is effortless and expected.

Drew and Ellie also wrote new music while on the trip, inspired by the state’s sights and sounds, which will release as part of the campaign. The Holcomb family adventures feature safe dining and activities in communities including Chattanooga, Kingsport, Lynchburg, Memphis, Nashville, Paris, the Smokies and more, several Tennessee State Parks and the U.S. National Park’s Obed Wild and Scenic River in Wartburg.

Their adventures will debut in a 4-part web series starting Wednesday, October 21 via @TNvacation on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. New episodes will debut weekly. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors’ song “Tennessee” serves as the soundtrack to one of a handful of ads scheduled to air this fall.

“We had the time of our life teaming up with Tennessee Tourism for a week-long adventure to highlight the many beautiful destinations to safely explore. Tennessee has always been home to me and now it is to my family, and I am excited for the great memories we will continue to make in this great state,” said Drew Holcomb.

Follow @TNvacation on social and share the journey using #madeinTN and #loveofTN, or visit www.fortheloveofTN.com for more details on how to travel safely in Tennessee.

