Barley Bottleshop And Taproom

Perfectly located on the edge of UTC’s campus, Barley Chattanooga is still the chillest, most laid back taproom.

From the beautiful wood floors and bar, wall of taps, leather chair lounge areas complete with games like chess, Scrabble, and Sorry!, Barley is the place to work on a paper or work assignment with a cold brew, or meet friends for a night out. And what’s new? A whole heck of a lot.

Yes, they still serve incredible local brews, but as of late Barley has gotten their liquor license, bringing with it a multitude of opportunities. From their newfound ability to serve wine, the liquor license has also afforded them the ability to serve high gravity beers over 10.1 percent.

“Now you can find all your favorites,” says operating partner Cameron Hamner. “Just one example: Oskar Blues, popular craft brewery out of Colorado makes an 10.5% stout called ‘Ten Fidy’, but we couldn’t serve it before. We wanted to be able to offer more variety to our customers.”

With the ability to carry a drink for everyone now, Barley is now, more than ever, the place to be. Bring along your wine-enthusiast friends, mead lovers, and even those friends who prefer a nice cocktail because as of the time of this printed article, Barley will have two rotating draft cocktails. Yes, you read that right, draft cocktails. Currently, a crisp, cool Gin and Tonic can be found on tap right alongside the row of beers and wines.

“We don’t want to incur the complication that comes with a full-service bar,” says Hamner. “We still want it to be chill and quick, while utilizing our large number of taps.”

Over time expect their program to grow and expand into a creative and classic menu that will cater to all tastes. For now, the Gin and Tonic is on tap, but look out for other classics like an Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and Moscow Mule. While tried and true classics will always be available, keep your eyes out for new house favorites to emerge once the program begins to flow.

Those of you who loved a good glass of mead, Barley always tries to keep a ‘true mead’ available. We are talking old school, heavy mouth, honey-forward flavors, and they currently have an Apple Spiced Mead on the horizon out of Moonlight Meadery. It sounds like the perfect dessert after dinner, or cap on a sweet day.

To complement their branching libations menu, Barley has recently started serving cheese snack boxes courtesy of Bleu Fox cheese shop also located in beautiful downtown Chattanooga. Premade in perfect portions, the cheese snack boxes feature freshly sliced samples of Bleu Fox’s mouth- watering cheeses, dips for pretzels, and more to curb your appetite.

Along with their incredible drink selections, Tuesday and Thursdays nights at Barley have made them the talk of the town. Tuesday nights is Space Jams, an open mic music night where you and your musically inclined friends can gather round, bring instruments of all kinds to put on a jam session with fellow neighbors and music lovers.

Thursday nights is the ever popular Alcoholics Anonymous open mic comedy night. Hosted by Ethan McFall, comedians and funny faces from around the city can come together for a laid back comedy night usually featuring an established, local comedian as the headliner. This Thursday will be “The Donnies”, Barley’s Alcoholics Anonymous award ceremony. It’s never the same night twice, so don’t miss out.

So what have we learned here, people? Barley is still the chillest, coolest hang out for a great brew. They serve wine, draft cocktails, and the best mead in town. And they’re hosting super cool events twice a week. If you have plans for Thursday night, cancel them. And if you didn’t, you do now.

Barley Bottleshop And Taproom

235 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 682-8200

Monday: 4-10pm

Tue & Wed: Noon-10pm

Thursday: Noon-11pm

Fri & Sat: Noon-Midnight

Sunday: 2-8pm

chattanoogabarley.com