Come taste a bit of history and some really great beer on the Southside

As I’m sure all of our beer lovers know, Chattanooga is becoming an increasingly beer-centric town, and with so many places to stop in for a beer, making a decision on where to go isn’t always easy.

Chattanooga Brewing Company has staked its claim on being one of Chattanooga’s best breweries, and their progress to raise the bar never seems to slow. Known for much more than just their incredible beers, CBC is home to some outstanding dishes for brunch and dinner (and lunch coming soon!) and it’s only getting better.

“We’re changing a lot of things up,” says general manager Ryan Smith. “It started with the beer, and by promoting Jordan Gwin to head brewer, he’s taken over the beer program and stepped everything up.”

High quality taste is the goal in every aspect of Chattanooga Brewing Company, whether it be the beer, scratch-made dishes, or locally-sourced goods from places like Main Street Meats and Bluff View Bakery.

“We get our burger meat from Main Street Meats where they put together a special blend for us,” says Ryan. Between their Chatt Brew Burger and their Tofu Sandwich, it’s easy to tell by a quick mouth-watering peek at the menu that everyone will find something to munch on, be you a carnivore, vegetarian or vegan.

Aside from elevating their already impeccable menu, Chattanooga Brewing Company is revamping their aesthetics as well. After raising their beer and food game, it’s come time to focus on transforming their space.

The outside will be altered into a German-style beer garden with a quintessential pergola and ivy and wild vines enveloping the space while their upstairs will be redesigned into a classic, English/Irish-style soccer pub. And what better place to have a Euro-style soccer pub than directly across the street from the home of the Chattanooga Football Club?

“We’ll have a tailgating package coming soon for the CFC,” says head chef Ally Smith when discussing the range of ways to get your hands on Chattanooga Brewing Company’s food.

They cater as well as allow for private parties upstairs with a special event menu handy and ready to whip up. “I always say if you want our food, I’ll get it to you anyway I can.”

That overarching dedication seems to be pouring into every inch of Chattanooga Brewing. Their recently debuted brunch menu is to die for with options of sweet, savory or vegan dishes all perfectly paired with a beer cocktail or a cup of locally-roasted Mad Priest coffee.

“Our coffee nitro stout is the perfect breakfast beer,” says Ally. The nitro edition of their Big Possum Stout is infused with Zambian cold brew from Mad Priest Roasters making it the ultimate pick me up and sit me down company for brunch.If 11 a.m. is a bit too early for you to pull yourself out of bed, just head over on a weeknight and see what events they have going on.

Come March, Mondays will play host to a 5K run from the brewery led by Ginny Kelly and Wesley Watkins, while Tuesdays will continue to host Brewga, a beer and yoga event for only $10 run by Andi Abode.

Wednesday is their ever-popular trivia night while Thursday rounds out their weeknight fun with fifty cent wings and dollar off beers.

It’s clear with one bite of the fried cheese curds (everything is better fried, especially cheese) or a sip of their Chestnut Street Brown Ale that Chattanooga Brewing Company’s first priority is quality.

Their attention to detail, sourcing locally, and making everything on the menu one-hundred percent from scratch proves that Chattanooga Brewing Company is quite the contender for Chattanooga’s best brewhouse.

Chattanooga Brewing Company

1804 Chestnut St.

(423) 702-9958

www.chattabrew.com