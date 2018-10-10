The Hot Chocolatier

It’s been an unseasonably hot October thus far, and I for one am not happy about it. Fall is the time for brisk breezy weather, sweaters and boots, and a cool rain shower here and there, not this 90 degree afternoon, let me sweat through my jean jacket I’ve been dying to wear and chose to wear despite the blistering heat kind of days we’re experiencing.

But fear not, Chattanoogans, despite the “hot” in their name, The Hot Chocolatier has all your cool, refreshing, fall-inspired needs to transition the season. (Or if you’re like me and you’ll drink that hot, hot chocolate despite the summer-y weather, you’ll never find hot chocolate to be anything other than an in-season treat.)

As Halloween approaches, The Hot Chocolatier is stocked with spooky treats, delicious autumn gelatos, truffles and chocolate-covered snacks, and of course pumpkin, pumpkin, pumpkin.

“Some of our favorite fall gelatos are back,” says owner Wendy Buckner. “We have pumpkin chai and s’mores flavored gelatos, and an apple cinnamon sorbet.”

Grab a pumpkin spice truffle to pair with your pumpkin chai gelato, topped off with pumpkin spice white chocolate hot chocolate, hot or iced. Or if a tasty campfire-inspired cup of cocoa is more your style, you can’t go wrong with their s’mores hot chocolate and s’mores gelato.

Try their mouth-watering chai spiced caramels, sweet potato pecan or apple pie truffles, or a gourmet caramel apple, covered in nuts, chocolate, and adorable fall-colored maple leaf sprinkles. Or if you can’t choose between their incredible selection of gourmet treats, grab a Halloween goodie box with white chocolate mummy pretzels, chocolate covered marshmallow mummies, maple-leaf shaped chocolate suckers, and more!

And while fall is here for what seems like only a brief moment, it’ll be the holidays before we know it.

Are you a pre-holiday prepper? If you aren’t, you should be! The Hot Chocolatier makes it easy to preorder a holiday cake for your Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas party. Inquire about their holiday cake menu from which you can order sweet potato ginger cakes, gingerbread cake and so much more. Knock one thing off your to-do list when it comes to putting together that holiday feast and let The Hot Chocolatier cover dessert for you!

They’re currently already taking orders for corporate holiday events such as Christmas parties or chocolate baskets for clients so don’t wait to place your order as you can never be too ahead of the game. Order boxes of truffles, chocolate covered fruits and nuts, chocolate Christmas trees, chocolate Santas, vanilla French macarons, chocolate espresso cookies, the list goes on and on.

(The Hot Chocolatier ships for corporate clients all over the US and there will be a cut-off date for shipping so don’t miss out!)

And if you’re looking for unique and delicious stocking stuffers, you can never go wrong with their Christmas-themed treats. Chocolate covered Oreos and French macarons, chocolate covered handmade marshmallows with little red and green sprinkles, that’s something I’d like to pull out of my stocking Christmas morning and spend the afternoon snacking on!

Those Christmas-inspired snacks will pair perfectly with a tin of The Hot Chocolatier’s hot cocoa mix or hottie hot cocoa mix, or for something chocolatier, try their sipping hot chocolate mix.

“Sipping hot chocolate is thicker and made with real ground chocolate,” says Wendy. “You make it in a smaller amount than a whole cup of cocoa and mix it with cream rather than just milk like you would our cocoa mix.”

Either will be perfect for a cold (we hope) Christmas morning. Be the best gift giver in town with a treat selection from The Hot Chocolatier, and don’t forget to grab a cup of cocoa for yourself while you’re in there. You deserve it.

The Hot Chocolatier

1437 Market St.

(423) 266-3066

Mon-Thu: 11am-8pm

Fri-Sat: 11am-10pm

Sun: 11am-5pm

thehotchocolatier.com