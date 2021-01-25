A Party With Every Bite

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

After Antonio Tate spent his childhood peaking over the stovetop next to his father during midweek meals, his passion for providing high quality cuisine and top-notch service drove him to open Party Bites Catering in 2015.

“We believe that guests eat with their eyes,” Antonio said as he showcased the most artistically sculpted deviled egg platter, “That is why we want to make the most common dishes such as baby back ribs, shrimp n’ grits, deviled eggs and brussels, look like a party on your plate and palette.”

Their mouth-watering vast online menu showcases Antonio’s diversity and creativity in designing an amazing culinary experience beyond what some could even imagine. Ahi tuna poke tasting spoons, Korean BBQ egg rolls, and caprese tortellini are just a few of the homemade meals they offer.

The artisan delights range from glamourous grub like saffron and lemon infused cakelettes and blueberry rosemary muffins to comfort cravings of bread pudding and skillet fresh peach cobbler. One of the most fun options appears to be the selections of Build-Your-Own Bar that can be as simple as a BYO baked potato to a BYO Asian bowl.

“We aspire to push the limit in cuisine by infusing flavors from different regions, ethnicities and styles,” Antonio said, “Rather you desire southern style cooking or an entire meal prepared sous-vide, we can assure you that your palette will be elevated and a foodie experience will be at your fingertips.”

Party Bites can provide party beverages too! Their portable coffee and espresso bar, lovingly called the Together Café, comes equipped with trained baristas and Mad Priest Coffee, and can pour nitro brew coffee, Masala Chai and more. Lemonades or teas infused with rose or raspberry are just two off the overflowing list of crafted concoctions they can mix up. Craft bartending services are also available as long as you provide the alcohol.

Like most event-focused businesses, its been tough for Antonio to book events since the pandemic began. They want folks to know they can cater private events, whether a corporate event for hundreds or one can be as small as a romantic dinner for two. They also provide drop-off catering in case you are too busy planning the event and want the simplicity of food and drinks arriving at your doorstep.

Any sized gathering, vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free, brunch to boxed lunches, grazing stations to holiday meals, this award-winning Chattanooga based catering company is excited to be opening their brick and mortar at 806 E. 12th Street in February. With that, they will offer event tastings, cooking classes, a dine-in restaurant and bringing the first of its kind, delivery-only Mr. Beast Burgers to Chattanooga.

Until the new place opens, request a free quote from their website partybitescatering.com or email Yum@partybitescatering.com to inquire about customizing a menu if what’s available on their site is not exactly what you crave. Be sure to follow them on social media to get your fill of fabulous foodie photos.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!