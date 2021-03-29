A Window Of Opportunity With Advantage Windows

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

In the era of eco-friendly, upgrading your old windows, doors, roofing or siding can increase aesthetics along with decreasing utility bills. EPA Certified, Advantage Windows and owner Mike Stewart knows how these exterior improvements are not only good for the earth but can be good for curb appeal as well.

“I love seeing the look on my customers faces when we complete the makeover on their house and hearing how much money they saved on their power bill,” Mike said. Windows are those little glimpses into the heart of your home. Make sure yours showcase and celebrate your space.

But don’t let the name fool you because they do more than just windows and can service vinyl siding, doors, gutters or roofs. Working within a seventy-five-mile radius of Chattanooga and located on Brainerd Road, Advantage Windows are BBB certified, Vinyl Siding Institute certified, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster certified.

Versatile and durable, all the Advantage Window services can create beauty and a barrier amongst the elements. With tornado season upon us, it is important to have reliable protection that can perform better while simultaneously increasing the overall value of the home. Storm doors, vinyl siding, and specializing in asphalt shingle roofs that provide a decade of protection are just a few ways to make a safe space at home without breaking the bank.

Opening Advantage Windows in 2000, Michael Stewart Sr. “saw a need in Chattanooga for homeowners to start saving money by reducing their power bills and installing new energy efficient vinyl replacement windows, doors and vinyl siding.”

With so many options in all the services they offer—windows, shutters, doors, gutters, roofing or siding—their team of certified technicians and installers can help you feel confident in your choice in color, material, brand and cost-effectiveness. Offering free estimates, you can discuss your style along with your budget and they can design a functional and fashionable remodel that meets all your needs. Unhindered natural light, colorful shutters, or decorative door trim are all simple yet impactful changes that can give your space a totally new look.

“In this market some people look for just a low price or the lowest bid, only to find that the contractor wasn't licensed and didn't complete the job after getting the peoples’ money,” Mike said, “This makes it hard for reputable contractors like Advantage Windows who has over twenty years of home improvement experience and an A+ rating with the BBB.”

Having over four decades of home improvement experience and paying attention to the little details, Advantage Windows provides professional services and offers discounts for first responder, military and seniors. With reviews like “prompt and finished in a timely manner” and “fair price for quality product,” you can rely on these local experts to execute excellent craftsmanship.

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., contact them at AdvantageWindows.com or call (423) 629-7070 to speak with a home improvement contractor and schedule an appointment for a new look on the home front.

