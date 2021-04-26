New Name, Same Great Service: The Johnson Grisham Agency

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Purchasing insurance for home, business, health or retirement is a big decision. A trusted agent can help you make the right choices, ensure you’re fully covered, and walk you through the process if you ever need to make a claim. With 44 years of experience in the Chattanooga market, Donna Davis Johnson, Exclusive Agent with the Johnson Grisham Agency, is carrying on the tradition of the Dorothy Grisham Agency, expanding offerings and building out a strong team of agents.

“Dorothy [Grisham] and I began working together in 2016, when I worked as a life specialist with Allstate,” Johnson says. “We officially joined forces last year after I completed a position with Allstate’s regional office. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to expand our portfolio of services so that we’re able to offer more products to our customers within the four walls of the agency.

“We’ve also increased the size of our local team. In addition to Dorothy Grisham as our Senior Agent, Kellea Moore has remained with the agency as our Office Manager and Jeff Johnson joined the agency as our Business Manager last year. Greg Broadbridge is our Personal Financial Representative and provides services to customers in the areas of life insurance and retirement planning. Our newest team member is Nancy Der, who joined us in March as a Licensed Sales Producer. While our roles are specialized, each of us are here to help customers in any way that is needed.”

Why Does Insurance Matter?

Like many of us, Johnson worked for years as an employee — in her case in telecommunications. It was an easy choice to obtain health insurance and a retirement account through her employer. But once she began working for herself, she had to obtain those same protections on her own.

“That’s when I turned to my Allstate agent, Dorothy Grisham, who was able to help me find the coverages I needed at that stage of my life,” Johnson says. “My conversation with Dorothy caused me to think about others who would need that same level of guidance during life’s transitional moments. One thing led to another and I soon obtained the required licensing. After a few years, I became a life and retirement specialist with Allstate.”

Everyone needs some forms of insurance, from automobile coverage to life insurance. For freelance workers or business owners, the need become even greater. Luckily, the Johnson Grisham Agency is a full-service agency, offering policies for tangible assets (home, car, boat, etc.) as well as life insurance, health insurance, short- and long-term disability and more. For local businesses, they offer bonds, commercial policies, and key-person policies, as well as voluntary employee benefits packages, Johnson adds.

All of the team at the Johnson Grisham Agency prizes putting the customer first. They take time to get to know each client so they can understand their coverage needs and be ready to help them in difficult times when needed.

“We are aware that customers have many choices when it comes to choosing an insurance agent,” Johnson says. “Even though our name has changed, our level of care and commitment to our customers has not. We still offer the same great service that has always been the cornerstone of our agency, and we will continue the practice of building strong relationships and personalized care for each of our customers.”

