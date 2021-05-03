You Simply Have to Try Simply Southern Bakery

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

The powerhouse duo Wendy Chambley and Candy Meck, Co-Owners of Simply Southern Bakery, came to Chattanooga with one purpose: to get their tasty baked goods into the hands (and mouths) of Chattanoogans.

Coming from jobs with YKK and Home Depot in Macon, Georgia, they were used to hard work. So it’s no surprise they soon had a commercial kitchen built and were pounding out wedding cakes, cookies, sweet breads and of course, pound cake.

“We we’d come to visit and we loved it,” Meck relates. “We worked in Macon, but Chattanooga is where we came to play.”

After their arrival in 2014, Simply Southern Bakery became a regular presence at the Chattanooga Market and other markets around town, such as the Collegedale Market. They quickly assembled a loyal following of customers. Despite setbacks, such as when Meck broke her arm soon after moving to town, they continued to grow. Alliances with Bantam + Biddy, Chattown Catering and the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga introduced them to new customer bases, as well. The Kidney Foundation, with its Taste benefit, is especially dear to Meck, who is herself a kidney transplant recipient. In a few short years Simply Southern has become so popular they were recognized as one of three “Best of the Best” among Chattanooga’s bakeries.

The scratch bakery is known for their pound cakes especially — almost 30 different flavors, Meck says. Their pound cake offerings include crème brûlée, white chocolate strawberry, carrot, lemon buttermilk and key lime, along with plenty of seasonal fruit varieties. Visitors to the Chattanooga Market generally find five flavors to choose from.

Meck is especially excited the market is open for business, starting from last Sunday.

“This weekend was absolutely wonderful,” she says. “We didn’t go to a market for all of 2020. We had a great weekend, saw lots of people we knew. We love our community. They’ve always been there for us and supported us, and we’d like to do the same.”

Treats Simply Southern brings to market include homemade pies, sweet breads and cannolis with a special Southern flair. Many of the treats are available by the piece or slice, so you can buy something to munch as you walk around — and maybe return for a whole cake.

Simply Southern also specializes in gluten-free food. Once a week they devote their commercial kitchen exclusively to gluten-free baking, and they keep a section of the kitchen specially reserved for that work. They offer nut-free foods, too, and they’re looking at moving into the sugar-free space. For special events, their decorated cakes are as pretty to look at as they are sweet to eat.

Find Your Flavor

Visitors to the Chattanooga Market can find Simply Southern Bakery there. Or place an order directly at Facebook.com/yummy.goodies or by calling (478) 397-9489. On Thursday, April 29, they’ll be featured at the Kidney Foundation’s Taste event.