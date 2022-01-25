One More Week Of Skating At Ice On The Landing!

Open-air ice skating will be offered for six more days in the gardens of the Chattanooga Choo Choo before closing for the season on Sunday, January 30. As part of the final weekend, we will host the Skillet Curling tournament with 23 teams competing for this year’s winning title.

Wednesday, January 26, will be the rain makeup day for Ice on the Landing to share skating proceeds with Chambliss Center for Children between the hours of 5:00-9:00pm. Come support the good work of this local not-for-profit while having fun on the ice!

Thursday is Family Night, when a child skates free with a paying adult from 5:00-9:00pm.

Friday, the first 100 people to buy admission to the rink receive a Little Debbie Snack Cake (opening is at 2:00pm). From 6:00-8:00 join Hits 96 on site with “Hits 96 Night on the ice,” including music and ticket giveaways.

Come enjoy the 4th Annual Chattanooga Skillet Curling Championships held at Ice on the Landing on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00– 4:00 both days. This uniquely southern take on the Bavarian sport of curling includes Lodge cast iron skillets being tossed toward a target on the ice.

This year’s tournament features a record 23 teams from across the city including Naked River Brewing, Tremont Tavern, Lodge Cast Iron, Chattanooga Football Club, Main Street Meats, and WRCB-TV, to name a few. Beer sales from Naked River and world-class chili from Los Guapos will support the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Public skating will be offered from 5:00-11:00pm on Saturday and from 5:00-9:00pm on Sunday.

Ice on the Landing is owned and managed by Chattanooga Presents and is made possible by major sponsorships from Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and Chick-fil-A, along with support from Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Choice Homes, Crown Subaru and McKee Foods.

The full schedule and other information is available at www.iceonthelanding.com.