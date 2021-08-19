Options For Autumn: Ideas For Fall Flowers And Foliage

Now is the time to plan for autumn in the flower garden.

"In our gardens we want to capture Nature's highlights," says Master Gardener Ann Bartlett. "But by late August many gardens are past their prime. A little planning can make autumn a grand finale!" Here are a few of Ann's ideas for a fresh, colorful fall.

Fall is all about color

The crowning glory of autumn is vibrant tree foliage. Here in the Southern Appalachians, we have the largest diversity of hardwood species in one area, giving us a prolonged, unparalleled kaleidoscope of fall foliage color.

Note: Prevailing weather conditions impact the intensity of the colors. Ample moisture during the growing season followed by a dry, sunny, cool autumn is optimal.

You can easily add color to your flower bed with chrysanthemums. The cushioning type is the most commonly available in garden centers. Though they are perennials, those planted in fall often do not survive to bloom another season. That being said I was pleasantly surprised to find that those I planted last October are ready to bloom again after an early June pinch-back.

Mums come in every color except blue. To add blue to the autumn garden add asters. We may see these North American forest natives blooming along the roadside. They have yellow centers surrounded by a corona of petals in blue, pink, white or yellow. It is a good idea to pinch them back around Memorial Day to encourage bushier plants. October Skies is my personal favorite with its mound of blue flowers which butterflies love.

Bring in the bulbs

Two unusual additions are autumn blooming bulbs, colchicum and crocus. Resembling water lilies, colchicums have showy bright mauve blossoms. Crocus look much like their spring blooming cousins. Colors range from violet blue to purple. These bulbs bloom in fall, producing spring foliage that fades before summer. I have found the crocus to be long lived and to multiply abundantly.

A grass for fall

Though uncommon here, ornamental grasses can be boldly beautiful in autumn. One eastern native, pink muhlygrass, produces fluffy bright pink plumes that are real show-stoppers.

Growing in sun or partial shade, muhlygrass is a low maintenance plant with a mature height and width of about three feet. It likes good drainage and is drought tolerant. Like other grasses it needs to be cut back to about four inches in the spring and be divided every few years. (There is a spectacular display of pink muhlygrass in front of a business on the southwest corner of Noah Reid and Shallowford Roads in Chattanooga.)

Use annuals for a fresh fall look

Annuals can also be used to refresh flowers beds as well as containers. Pansies are the best value. These lovelies keep producing oodles of flowers until replaced by summer annuals the following spring. Ornamental cabbage and kale also add visual interest. Kale often has an extended season as an attractive cool-season veggie.

Options abound for the adventurous gardener in autumn. Last spring, I convinced a friend to plant pink muhlygrass with Cloud Nine, a pale pink blooming panicum grass. Now I want those in my garden!

Hamilton County Master Gardeners are here to provide you with the latest university research-based gardening information. Whether it’s plant or pest ID, sick plants or general gardening advice, we are here to help!

To reach us: send an email to mghchotline@gmail.com. If you can’t email, call 423-855-6113 and leave your name, phone number, best time to reach you and a description of your gardening question. If you need help diagnosing a problem, include a few details:

Damage you see and when it started.

Parts of the plant affected (for example flower, leaf, stem or fruit).

How much water the plant gets.

Plant location (for example in a garden bed or in the lawn, next to a driveway or house, in full or part sun).

(For emails) Photos of the plant or section of your yard in question. Photos of the area and the entire plant, including closeups, are helpful.

Like us on Facebook at Master Gardeners of Hamilton County-TN!