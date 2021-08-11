Point Park To Take Part In Celebration Of 105 Years Of The National Park Service

Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain and part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, is waiving the entrance fee on Wednesday, August 25, to celebrate the National Park Service’s 105th birthday.

Former President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act into law on August 25, 1916. It established a government agency… “to conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wildlife therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” By his signing, the National Park Service was created.

Celebrate with us by visiting Point Park on this fee free day to indulge in the views and scenery of the Chattanooga Valley from 2,100 feet above, hike the natural and wildlife-abounding Lookout Mountain Battlefield 30-miles of trails, while learning the historical significance of this area during America’s Civil War in what became known as “The Battle Above the Clouds.”

During the day, Park Rangers will provide programs at 11 am and 2 pm and will also be available inside the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center from 8:30 am to 5 pm to answer questions and provide information about the park and the Battles for Chattanooga.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.