Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Coming To Downtown Ringgold

Rabbit Valley Farmers Market has partnered with Ringgold’s Downtown Development Authority to use the Ringgold Market Pavilion as their home every weekend beginning April 24.

The market will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 30th. Every week will have several vendors, food trucks, crafts for kids and more, with live music the last Saturday of each month.

The market was started and managed by local farm owner, Samantha Martin. Samantha resides in Ringgold with her husband and children and is an advocate for shopping local and supporting Ringgold City’s small businesses, which was one of the reasons she wanted to start the farmer’s market.

“The mission of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market is to promote the exchange of fresh, high quality local food and agricultural products between agricultural producers in Catoosa County (and its surrounding region), its residents, and visitors for the purpose of supporting local growers, providing quality products to consumers, and supporting sustainable agriculture and downtown revitalization,” said Martin.

Some Spotlights of the Market:

Power of Produce Program for Kids

Free Kids Crafts

Storytime the 2nd Saturday of each month

Live music the 4th Saturday of each month

Producers Only Market (within 100 miles)

Scholarship Program through GNTC and the Horticulture Program on their Floyd County campus

Non-Profit 501(c)3

Accept SNAP and double those benefits through Wholesome Wave Georgia Grant

Vendors include beef, cheese, eggs, produce, cut flowers, bedding plants, and pottery

Food Trucks at every market

Sidewalk Chalk Fest June 5th

“Whether you are looking for a locally grown vegetable, beef or poultry products, the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market will offer a unique connection between local families to area farmers,” said Randall Franks, Ringgold Downtown Development Authority Chairman. “Through the special programs for children, monthly entertainment, and special participants each and every Saturday, taking a trip to town on those mornings will become a must for every Catoosan. The DDA and Main Street are proud to partner in this effort which will increase our downtown visitors to benefit all our merchants and eateries.”

For more information on weekly events or to become a vendor, head over to their website: www.rabbitvalleyfarmersmarket.com or find them on Facebook.

