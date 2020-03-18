Local Distiller Producing Hand Sanitizer

Chattanooga’s Lass & Lions Craft Vodka to produce hand sanitizer

Lass & Lions a local craft vodka produced in Chattanooga, has found a way they can help our communities during this crisis: making hand sanitizer.

"There are many folks in our communities out of work due to this crisis," said Danette Newton. "If Lass & Lions Craft Vodka can save them some money by giving away hand sanitizer they can in turn put more food on their table."

Due to the current pandemic, there is a scarcity and lack of supply issue with hand sanitizer.

"Whatever the reason, Lass & Lions Craft Vodka would like to help reach as many folks as possible<' Netwon explained.

They are asking the community to help determine the folks in need that they can donate hand sanitizer to. it can be individuals, businesses, or anyone who needs it.

They will be setting up various distribution times/places. If you are in need or know someone who is please find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lassandlions to stay informed of when/where you can get the hand sanitizer.

You can also email any needs to cheers@lassandlions.com