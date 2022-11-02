Before You Eat, Make Plans To Run Down The Street At The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5K

The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away.

One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Crown Automotive Group Grateful Gobbler 5K.

The family fun and pet friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8am and you will be home by 10am.

“Last year more than 5,000 people were committed in keeping homeless families together by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K,” said Stan McCright, longtime race co-director of the Grateful Gobbler Walk.

‘Because of the continued support received from sponsors and participants more than 2,000 families have called The Maclellan Shelter for Families their temporary home since 2014. We hope that even more residents and visitors to Chattanooga will consider supporting the 23rd annual Thanksgiving 5K again this year either in person or virtually as 100% of all proceeds directly support The Maclellan Shelter for Families.”

The cost to participate is $30 for adults and $15 for ages 12 and under. If you are traveling for the holidays, practicing social distancing or prefer to sleep in on the holiday ….no worries, you can register as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

Every dollar raised from the Crown Automotive Group Grateful Gobbler 5K will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities, and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!

To register, make a donation, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org