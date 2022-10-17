Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Parks Expert Mitchell Silver To The CIVIQ Stage

CIVIQ, the speaker series from the Chattanooga Design Studio, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, at the Camp House featuring Mitchell Silver, Vice President of Urban Planning at McAdams, a land planning and design company, and former commissioner for the New York City Parks Department.

Silver will discuss the evolution of parks from the mid-19th century through the 21st centuries, bringing the critical role of contemporary parks and public space planning into focus. “The role of parks has evolved over time into a vital part of a city’s essential infrastructure,” says Eric Myers, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Design Studio. “There’s no one better in the country to address how the confluence of public health, resilience and equity initiatives can result in a development of a successful modern-day public realm.”

CIVIQ was started in 2018 as a quarterly speaker series to highlight national and international movements in urban design by showcasing visionary work being done by designers, planners, engineers, and architects across the country.

“CIVIQ is an indispensable platform to explain how urban design improves the lives of all Chattanoogans. Mitch not only brings a broad and deep understanding of urban spaces to CIVIQ – he does so with an emphasis on equity and fairness in design and planning decisions,” stated David Chalker, Outreach Administrator at Chattanooga Design Studio.

In addition to his CIVIQ lecture, Silver will also take part in a panel discussion with Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Scott Martin, Administrator for the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Parks & Outdoors, on Wednesday, November 9 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Common House, 1517 Mitchell Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37408.

All events are free and open to the public, but registrations are strongly encouraged.

More information and registration may be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civiq-with-mitch-silver-tickets-440562352857.

The funding for CIVIQ is provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation, in honor of Robert Taylor.