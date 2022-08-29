Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival September 17th

Crabtree Farms continues their tradition of providing a full array of edible and ornamental plant varieties to the community at their annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival.

This year the Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be held Saturday, September 17th from 9am-3pm. In addition to over 200 varieties of plant starts, there will be seeds, soil amendments, local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, hayrides, and food available for the community to enjoy in this family friendly event.

At the conclusion of the Fall Plant Sale & Festival, plants will be available for sale online through crabtreefarms.org starting Monday September 19. There will be options for pick up at the farm 9/22-9/24 or you may have it delivered straight to your front door.

All proceeds directly support Crabtree’s educational programs for youth and adults including the 30 bed community garden program that launched in 2021 to provide food access for neighbors in the community.

Special thanks to our partners: EPB, Lupi's Pizza Pies, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Fidelity Trust and Compost House.

Questions about the upcoming plant sales? Contact Courtney Parker at cparker@crabtreefarms.org or call (423) 493-9155.