Nooga Splash Aqua Park Opens May 28 Under New Ownership

Chattanooga Presents announces the purchase of Nooga Splash, the only floating water park of its kind on the Tennessee River, on Memorial Day weekend at Chester Frost Park beach.

This 31-piece inflatable obstacle course is one of Chattanooga’s most exciting summertime attractions, and will provide active fun for all ages with an extended season that runs through the end of September this year.

Nooga Splash offers heart-racing fun for those who want to run, jump, climb, splash and bounce while keeping cool on the water. The attraction will be open daily, with hours from 11am-8pm Sunday-Friday and 10am-8pm on Saturdays. Sessions are offered for a Single Splash (one hour), a Half-Day Splash (four hours) or all All-Day Splash. Reserved tickets purchased online for a small discount or tickets can be purchased in person.

Nooga Splash is surrounded by Chattanooga’s best beach, picnicking, a campground and hiking trails at Chester Frost Park. Free parking is also available. Snack and drink concessions as well as beach gear will be offered at the beachfront concession stand.

Take advantage of group discounts (minimum 15 guests) for your summer camp groups, organizations, and youth groups or consider a private rental for exclusive use outside of public open hours. Nooga Splash is also a perfect choice for a summertime birthday party, offering a no-hassle celebration. Gift cards, individual season passes and family season passes are also available.

Nooga Splash is now locally managed and operated through professional event producer, Chattanooga Presents, who recently purchased it from Larry Zehnder, formerly the Parks and Recreation Administrator for the City of Chattanooga.

According to Carla Pritchard, Chattanooga Presents owner, “We are excited to have recently taken ownership of Nooga Splash, and look forward to the 2022 summer season, when this water park should be well positioned to be a major destination for summer fun in the Chattanoga area.” As owner of Ice on the Landing ice skating rink, the Nightfall

Concert Series, Adelle’s Creperie, and The Granfalloon as well as the producer of Pops on the River and the 3 Sisters Festival, Chattanooga Presents is well positioned to add Nooga Splash into their wheelhouse of family activity and seasonal entertainment.

Nooga Splash is proud to have j103 Radio as its media sponsor. Visit noogasplash.com for details and ticket information.