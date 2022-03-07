Red Bank, Trust For Public Land Collaborate On Final Phase Of New White Oak Park Trail

The Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the City of Red Bank today announced that construction work had begun on the final phase of a new trail connecting White Oak Park to Stringer’s Ridge.

This phase of the “White Oak Connector” will improve a multi-use gravel path linking the two public parks, providing greater access to all users.

"The Trust for Public Land works to connect everyone to the outdoors, and we're thrilled to partner with the City of Red Bank on this project,” says TPL’s Tennessee State Director,

. “This effort has seen inspiring support from neighbors, local businesses, foundations, and our construction partners. We’re grateful to the City of Red Bank for their support in making this trail possible.”

The White Oak Connector is the culmination of partnership that began more than a decade ago. In 2009, TPL partnered with Red Bank and Chattanooga residents to envision a shared public space and permanently protect the 100-acre Stringer’s Ridge Park. This one-mile trail corridor will complete the original footprint of Stringer’s Ridge and connect Red Bank’s largest park to one of the region’s most accessible urban forests and trail networks.

Construction began in 2020 with a local partner, the Southeast Conservation Corps, creating a single-track trail leading from Stringer’s Ridge towards White Oak Park. More than 700 Red Bank and Chattanooga residents will now live within a 10-minute walk from one of these parks.

TPL is now leading the trail’s construction on the City of Red Bank’s behalf on city-owned property. The City of Red Bank assisted in assembling the property for the trail, while private donations are funding the construction, which will be managed by Tucker Build and is anticipated to last for two months. In the interest of safety, trail users are asked to refrain from using the corridor while construction is underway.

Upon its completion, the City of Red Bank will own the White Oak Connector and local trail organizations will help with its maintenance.

“This connector trail will be heavily used by runners, bikers, walkers, hikers and the community more generally,” says Red Bank City Manager Martin Granum. “It provides an amazing link from Red Bank into Chattanooga’s North Shore and with a wonderful nature experience along the way. The underlying partnership between the Trust for Public Land and the City of Red Bank is an example of how great ideas come to life and the entire community benefits. This path is nothing short of a huge win for the entire community and, as a trail runner myself, I can’t wait to incorporate it into my Little Debbie Ironman training runs!”

About the Trust for Public Land

The Trust for Public Land was founded in 1972 on the conviction that all people need and deserve access to nature and the outdoors, close to home, in the cities and communities where they live, as a matter of health, equity, and justice. While many conservation organizations set aside wildlands for biodiversity or habitat restoration, our founders sought to bring the benefits of parks and nature to the places, people, and communities that needed them most.For more information on TPL’s work in Tennessee, visit tpl.org/our-work/tennessee.