Tennessee American Water Awards 2022 Environmental Grants

Tennessee American Water has announced that six watershed-related projects across the Chattanooga Valley will receive financial support through the company’s annual Environmental Grant Program.

This year, Tennessee American Water awarded over $10,000 to local organizations within its service area that are engaged in sustainability projects to improve, restore, or protect watersheds.

“As a leader in environmental stewardship, Tennessee American Water is helping to move our state toward a more sustainable future,” said Lori Stenzel, Manager, Water Quality & Environmental Compliance. “The environmental grant program connects us with our environmental heroes and their innovative projects to improve watersheds, parks, and environmental education. We are proud to contribute to their efforts.”

Two of the grants support sites for the October 1 Tennessee River Rescue, an annual event which provides volunteers the opportunity to help clean up litter from our creeks, streams and the Tennessee River. Tennessee American Water encourages residents in Hamilton and Marion Counties to sign up for a site, including the Reflection Riding and City of East Ridge sites of Black and Lookout Creeks and South Chickamauga and Spring Creeks, respectively. Details about Tennessee River Rescue can be found on the website http://tennesseeriverrescue.org/.

The complete list of 2022 Tennessee American Water Environmental Grant recipients are: