A New Life Starts Here

Helping to turn exile into opportunity

Some words mean very little. A passing idea with no real grit or concept. The word “refugee” is not one of those words. It is a heavy word in any connotation. The idea is uncomfortable because the very concept comes from a place of extreme discomfort.

It is a word of loss, abandonment, hardship, and often gut-wrenching disregard for humanity. Some people are terrified of the word. Others become angered and disheartened. And then there are the people who live it, every day, by no choice of their own.

As it is notoriously confused with other words, let’s take a moment to look at its root. By definition, a refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their country in order to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster.

These individuals are displaced and disenfranchised by the dehumanizing decisions of others, often those that were initially tasked with ensuring their wellbeing. The upside of this conversation comes when we look at the support that refugees receive when they arrive in Chattanooga.

“Our mission is to provide opportunities for refugees to rebuild their lives after suffering persecution, so that they become productive, contributing members of the community,” says Marina Peshterianu, associate director of Bridge Refugee Services.

It’s a clear and straightforward mission statement. Bridge Refugee Services provides refugees with the ability to have a fair shot at integrating into the Chattanooga community.

“Usually in our first conversation with them, they ask when they can start working and when their children can go to school,” she explains. “They are chasing a life that they always wanted and they want to make up for lost years. They are very motivated.”

Bridge Refugee Services will celebrate the 19th annual World Refugee Day this Thursday evening at Camp House in Chattanooga.

“We have a lot of responsibility to educate the community about refugees,” says Marina. “Fear is based on not knowing. If we can learn more, we can deal with fear. World refugee day is a big part of that.”

Tickets will be available at the door. International food and artwork will be available as well as information about getting involved. It will be a fantastic chance to meet new Chattanoogans and offer a warm welcome.

There are sixty-five million displaced people in the world. The average refugee will stay in a refugee camp for a staggering twenty years. Take a moment to immerse your mind into these facts. Imagine the exhausting turmoil of fleeing your home, leaving all of your worldly possessions and almost everyone you have ever know or even met. You have no home, no base or foundation. Familiarity is only a memory. You have walked hundreds of miles. You have been shot at, pushed over, and neglected. You are hungry and cold. Your feet are on fire.

And finally, you have arrived in your new home. Marina’s smiling face greets you when she picks you up at the airport and gives you a chance. The ability to live again. Many refugees are not so lucky. The few that make it here, we can embrace.

Bridge Refugee Services aids approximately one hundred refugee resettlements a year. They provide housing, guidance, transportation, and just about anything else that people need in order to help them resettle in their new community.

Visit bridgerefugees.org for more information on how you can make a difference in the lives of people that could really use your help.

“Many skill sets are transferable to what we need,” continues Marina. “We can find ways for you to help. Everyone brings value.”

While financial donations are always welcome and helpful, volunteering your time is a fantastic way to help.