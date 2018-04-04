Adding A Bit Of Fire To Public Art

Spring In The Park gets fired up at the Sculpture Fields this Saturday

The Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is a truly remarkable place, and they are hosting their second annual Spring in the Park event this Saturday. With something for everybody, and a day full of activities planned, this event should be marked on the calendar of every Chattanoogan who is looking for some excitement.

Visiting the thirty-three-acre International Sculpture Park on a regular day, without a planned event taking place, is rewarding on its own.

The outdoor art museum is open to the public free of admission, seven days a week, from sunrise to sunset. It is an inspiring, soul satisfying place, and it is highly recommended for people from all walks of life to go spend some time any day of the week.

The enchanted grounds have much to offer from an artistic, aesthetic, and centering standpoint; there are not many places like it in the world. It is a glorious place to go explore, and marvel at the exquisite artwork.

Since the Sculpture Fields opened nearly two years ago, on April 8th, 2016, the exhibit has been doing a great job of hosting events that center around the arts and entertainment community, as well as tying the community together with activities and happenings that draw together like-minded groups and people around the community.

Some of the events that have been hosted at the Sculpture Fields, were the Party in the Park event (live DJ Dance Party), Sculpture in the Sky–Kite Day, Eastside Block Party as part of Mainx24, Giving Tuesday–Global Giving Movement, family events, art exhibitions, yoga events, and sculpture burns.

Last year was the inaugural year of Spring in the Park featuring the magnificent Sculpture Burn by artist Andrew Nigh, and it was an incredible event. The buzz around town that ripped through Chattanooga like wildfire after the event certainly put it on the map as a premier local event.

Andrew Nigh has been designing and creating his “pyrokinetic” outdoor sculptures for over fifteen years. As the Tennessee Representative for the nationally acclaimed Burning Man Festival in Nevada, his skills have blossomed as a result. The sculptures that he creates are designed to inspire emotional interaction with the viewers. His transformational artwork shines by day as a glorious sculpture, and glows by night as he lights it up for the mesmerized eyes.

According to the Sculpture Fields, “The monumental thirty-foot wooden sculpture Nigh is creating for this year’s event is titled Aster Origamus, and will have five structurally angled stanchions, with protruding petals. When lit, the towering sculpture will come to life as the fire reaches each petal-unfolding as though it is blossoming. At the same time various other flame enchanting effects will provide kinetic movement.

This year the event is expected to draw an even bigger crowd, and the Sculpture Fields have added some flair to entice people to come make a whole day out of it. This year Spring in the Park will have Dance on Party Everywhere Silent Disco’s providing an all-day dance party, Chattanooga’s Fire Cabaret spinning fire/dancing with fire, Plein Air Artists, Chattanooga Aerials, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, artists creating paintings and drawings outdoors, a children’s area, DJ Birdmaster Kevin, Acro Yoga, a lazer light show, and the colossal sculpture burn.

This magical event will be fun for people of all ages and backgrounds. Don’t miss out on the energy, the electricity, the excitement, or the monumental sculpture burn. Chattanooga is fortunate to be the home for the acclaimed Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, lets show them our gratitude and support by packing out their grounds on this special day.