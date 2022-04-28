AFS Sponsors Adoption Event at McKamey Animal Center This Weekend

McKamey Animal Center is excited to invite the public to their latest adoption event sponsored by AFS, a Groundworks company. AFS has generously agreed to cover the adoption fees for all adult and senior pets adopted from MAC between Friday, April 29th and Sunday, May 1st.

MAC is so grateful for community partners like AFS. “Partnerships like this one, are what truly help to save lives in our community,” said Lauren Mann, Director of Advancement. “AFS is a wonderful company that is truly dedicated to giving back to the community - pets and people alike.”

“AFS Chattanooga is PAWS-itively privileged to partner with McKamey Animal Center for such a worthwhile cause. AFS loves to turn forever homes into FUR-ever homes too! We are so excited to be sponsoring this event,” said Cathy Gordon, AFS Production Assistant.

McKamey Animal Center currently has more than 60 adoptable animals looking for their new loving homes, with more being made available for adoption daily. To see all of the animals that are currently available for adoption, please visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets.

This special does not cover city licensing fees, leashes, collars, carriers, etc. Adoptions will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis. Appointments to visit with adoptable animals are not required (unless you currently have a dog in the home and wish to bring them in for a dog-on-dog-meet and-greet, in which case please call our placements team at (423) 305-6514.

McKamey Animal Center opened its doors in 2008 with the mission of Saving Animals, Helping People. MAC’s vision is to eliminate animal overpopulation, cruelty, and neglect by creating a culture of compassionate care, community engagement, and advocacy for animals by providing programs and education that support people and companion animals. To learn more, please visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org