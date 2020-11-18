Annual ‘Hatch’s Giving Tree’ Holiday Season Program Ongoing

Businesses in the Chattanooga area are once again partnering with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer to collect much-needed supplies through ‘Hatch’s Giving Tree.’

Each holiday season, participating businesses receive special ornaments to display on Christmas trees in their locations. Ornaments have information about items the foundation needs, including healthy snacks, gift cards, educational books and toys, cleaning supplies, and more.

Customers select an ornament, purchase the item noted, and return it to the business. The Austin Hatcher Foundation then collects the items from each business after the holidays. All supplies support the foundation’s office functions, along with the many services and programs provided at no cost to young cancer patients and their family members.

In response to COVID-19, the foundation has also added a virtual giving opportunity through the Amazon Wish List, for those who may not be shopping in stores. Vital items the foundation needs can all be purchased directly at www.hatcherfoundation.org/givingtree.

“This year more than ever, we’ve been so grateful for all the support and donations,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation Family Services Coordinator Lauren Kelly. “Even in the middle of a pandemic, people have still donated their time, talents, and funds to ensure we can keep our doors open for our families. This program helps us gather all the supplies we use in a year –from gift cards to cleaning supplies and everything in between.”

Some local businesses already placed their respective Hatch’s Giving Tree on display. All businesses will have trees displayed by Dec. 2. Items are to be returned to the businesses by New Year’s Eve.

Participating businesses are the following: B's Sweets, Chattanooga Shoe Company, Colony 13, Echelon Studio, K:: A Boutique by Katherine Roberts, Learning Express, Niedlov’s Café, Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant, Pure Barre Chattanooga (both locations), River City Apparel, Sophie's Shoppe, Threads on Signal, Uncle Larry’s Restaurant, and Velo Coffee. The 2020 media partner is WRCB Channel 3.

“The support these partners provide is incredible. On one level, they certainly help us gather items and resources for our services. But a larger benefit to this partnership is that these businesses also raise awareness about the foundation and the incredible programs and therapies we provide. This support and advocacy for our cause is something that will carry on even after the holiday season ends, and we’re incredibly grateful for that lasting benefit,” Kelly said.

