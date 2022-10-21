Chattanooga Fashion Expo Announces It’s 2022 Lineup, Special Guests

Chattanooga Fashion Expo is a four day fashion extravaganza in its second year whose purpose is to showcase, educate, and mentor emerging and established creatives toward a professional career in fashion design.

Their runways present the work of fashion artists from the southeast and beyond, rarely seen in museums or any local Chattanooga showcases. It’s a great way to experience the diversity in Chattanooga’s emerging design scene.

Behind the scenes are volunteers who donate their time to pull off such a multi-faceted spectacle. The event includes three separate runway shows, a diverse no cost educational schedule, competitions, receptions and parties, networking and mentorship opportunities and much more.

The event kicks off on Thursday, November 17 and runs through Sunday, November 20. See the full schedule of events at chattanoogafashionexpo.com/cfe-2022

They are very excited about the special guests they are bringing in to mentor, judge and educate in their no-cost workshop series. They want to invite all aspiring and established creatives in fashion or related fields: hair & makeup (HMU), dancers, visual and performance artists, photographers, DJs, musicians, makers, models, local and online boutiques, popup vendors, or anyone who loves style and design. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Among the many guests are:

Dr. Courtney Hammonds, Atlanta/St. Lucia - Educator, Design Competition Judge

Dr. Courtney A. Hammonds is a multidimensional storyteller and global educator who served as the Academic Program Director over the Fashion Department of the Art Institute of Atlanta. He works with major brands around the world and has developed a unique voice for both branded and editorial content. He is also a Global Fashion Ambassador of the St. Lucia Fashion Council.

Shanna Forrestall, Chattanooga/LA/Nola - Event Producer, Runway Emcee

Shanna is CFE’s founder and Creative Producer. She is an established producer, actress, songwriter, storyteller, author and much more. She works in fashion, film and music and is passionate about creating platforms to help launch talented creatives of all types in the southeast region.

Tracee Dundas, New Orleans - Educator, Model/Design Competition Judge

Tracee is the founder of New Orleans Fashion Week and a model coach, stylist and she coordinates fashion events regularly in the southeast. She has mentored over 1000 students and appears regularly on regional media speaking about fashion trends.

Mona Bowman, Atlanta/Shreveport - Educator, Showcasing Hair Designer for "Hair Peace"

Andrea “Mona” Bowman is a Celebrity Hairstylist with over 20 years of experience. She has over 60 certifications in hair specialties and has worked on over 30 projects in film/tv. She is a 2018 Makeup & Hairstylist Guild Nominated Hair Stylist for the film Pitch Perfect 3 and a 2019 EMMY Nominated Hairstylist for HBO’s True Detectives Season 3.

Romey Roe, Designer - Showcasing "Hair Peace" Featured Designer, Competition Judge

Romey Roe uses his manipulation of high-end fabrication and edgy style to transform his vision into beautiful works of art. Roe’s collections are deeply rooted in his life experiences drawing from the passion of happiness and heartache to inspire others. He works with private commissioned clients and shows collections on runways across the U.S., including New York Fashion Wk. His designs have graced the covers of fashion outlets like VIE, Coastal Lifestyle, and Art+Design Magazine, and more

Dr. Daniel Barker, Chattanooga, TN - Educator, Model Competition Judge

Dr. Daniel Barker is a facial plastic surgeon practicing in Chattanooga, TN and at his medical clinic called Wabi Sabi located in Hixson, TN. He trained at the University of Virginia and UCLA and practiced in New York before returning to his hometown of Chattanooga, TN. He has traveled extensively and lives a simple life based on the Wabi Sabi philosophy.

Sarah Johnson - Los Angeles, CA - Educator and Design Competition Judge

Sarah Johnson is an expert in marketing and business development, with a particular acuity for manufacturing. She works with top brands and fashion leaders in the Los Angeles area and beyond helping to coordinate lobbying efforts for industry legislation.

Reserve tickets and RSVP are ON SALE NOW at www.chattanoogafashionexpo.com through Eventbrite.

Take advantage of the VIP ticket. Reserve the best seats in the house, attend the parties, get the perks. Buy your VIP ticket here www.chattanoogafashionexpo.com/viptix