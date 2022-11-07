Chattanooga Information Center Now Open And Ready To Welcome Visitors And Residents

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is pleased to announce the opening of the new Chattanooga Information Center, located on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.

The Information Center, open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., serves as a welcoming hub in the heart of downtown’s Riverfront District and provides local and regional information to visitors and residents.

“As the health of our visitor economy has bounced back, we needed a place where we could fully engage and connect with our visitors and residents again,” said Barry White, President and CEO of the Chattanooga Tourism Co. “Our team has consistently provided quality visitor services, but we are excited to be back in a dedicated, welcoming environment where we absolutely refuse to let anyone feel like a tourist.”

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. operated a brick-and-mortar Visitors Center from 2011-2013, a semi-permanent location from 2014-2020 that closed due to the pandemic, and most recently, a temporary mobile Information Center. The mobile Information Center will continue to provide local and regional information through activation and event participation throughout the city.

The Information Center features an open-air concept with photo opportunities and digital kiosks accessible 24/7. The interactive kiosks showcase things to do, places to eat, and events and allow people to build their own itineraries. Guests can engage with knowledgeable Information Specialists, purchase official Chattanooga merchandise, and pick up a complimentary kid’s Chattivity workbook.

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. worked with local HK Architects and Modus Build to creatively meet the needs of the space with recognizable branding. This project was made possible through a multi-year American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Stabilization Grant and the collaborative efforts of the State of Tennessee, Hamilton County Government, the City of Chattanooga, and the Chattanooga Tourism Co.

Annually, Chattanooga hosts more than 15 million visitors who spend $1.5 billion in our community. On an average day, that’s roughly 40,000 visitors in town. 15,000 of those visitors stay the night in our hotels and spend $4.1 million per day on entertainment, shopping, dining, and more. In addition to directly supporting our local businesses, visitors are temporary taxpayers who save every Hamilton County household $828 per year in taxes.

To learn more about the Chattanooga Information Center, go to VisitChattanooga.com/Plan/Visitor-Center