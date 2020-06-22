New adventures await as Chattanooga makes a splash with safe summer fun

Chattanooga invites visitors to cool off with outdoor summer fun, new activities and endless experiences to squelch the heat on and off the water.

As families emerge from being cooped up and embrace the Great American Road Trip again, the Scenic City is an easy escape. Chattanooga is located less than a two-hour drive from major hubs like Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville, Huntsville and Birmingham.

Chattanooga’s wondrous outdoors provide safe summer fun, hundreds of miles of trails, rivers, lakes, waterfalls and fresh air all close to an urban downtown located on the Tennessee River. Its walkable core is filled with restaurants, shops and new experiences for any family.

NoogaSplash is the newest attraction to make waves in the Scenic City. The inflatable, on-the-water obstacle course entices guests to run, jump, slide, bounce and splash. It’s located on Chickamauga Lake at Chester Frost Park, a Hamilton County public park offering safe, outdoor activities for all families including camping, fishing, swimming, boating, picnicking and more.

In the Riverfront District, the Tennessee Aquarium offers underwater summer fun with new exhibits like Turtles of the World, Fiddler Rays and Weedy Seadragons. Sliding across town, the Chattanooga Zoo now has giraffes to create tall tales of summer that families won’t soon forget. The zoo’s outside areas and animal enrichments also provide awe-inspiring and safe experiences outdoors.

Heading to the mountains, the shiny new cars on the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway (reopening June 29) are now equipped with air conditioning and full wheelchair accessibility. The scenic views on the way up and fresh mountain air at the top will refresh passengers of all ages. On the mountain, Rock City beckons visitors to cool off in lush gardens while Ruby Falls invites them underground into the heart of Lookout.

Down below on the Tennessee River, Adventure Sports Innovation is premiering new toys for kids and adults like the hydrofoil surfboard. Families won’t have to go to the beach to experience the thrill and speed of surfing.

See what’s new as well as the Top 14 Chattanooga Adventures for safe summer fun for any family and Travel Tips at VisitChattanooga.com/Summer.