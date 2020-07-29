Chattanooga Pup Crawl Goes Virtual

The second annual Chattanooga Pup Crawl is going virtual. Make sure to register for your at home Pup Crawl experience by Sunday, September 20th because Pup Crawl kits are limited.

Your virtual Pup Crawl tickets will include a Chattanooga Pup Crawl keepsake cooler bag with five locally brewed beers and a bottle of Chattanooga Whiskey as well as other fun merchandise and some unexpected prizes from our participating locations.

Your entire tasting experience is brewed and distilled right here in Chattanooga by Wanderlinger Brewing Company, Heaven and Ale Brewing, Oddstory Brewing, Hutton and Smith Brewing, Chattanooga Brewing Company and Chattanooga Whiskey.

You will pick up your Pup Crawl tasting kit curbside at the Humane Educational Society on Friday, September 25th from 10am to 6pm. Make sure to refrigerate your Chattanooga Pup Crawl six pack when you get home and on Saturday, September 26th we’ll email you a link to your virtual Pup Crawl tasting experience. Brewery experience and tasting videos will be available for 48 hours so you can Pup Crawl at your own pace.

Enjoy an ice-cold beverage and virtual tasting experience with the brewers and your four-legged friend from the comfort of your couch. The best part, other than the pants optional part, proceeds will help homeless dogs and cats at HES on their journey to their forever homes! So drink beer, shoot whiskey, save animals.

