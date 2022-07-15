City Launches Free Family Fun Event At One CHA Fest

The Department of Early Learning on Friday announced the “One CHA Fest,” a free family event on July 23 featuring food, activities, entertainment, and services for the city’s residents.

The event builds on Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga strategy to align every resident with the resources they need to thrive, and will offer both fun in the sun as well as connections for residents who need help accessing city services.

The One CHA Fest is free to all residents, from infants to elders, and will be located in the heart of Chattanooga at Miller Park. The event will feature inflatables, face painting, line dancing, family workouts, crafts, food trucks, valuable resources, live entertainment and more, with activities calibrated to every age and ability level.

WHO: Department of Early Learning

WHAT: One CHA Fest

WHERE: Miller Park- 910 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

WHEN: Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.