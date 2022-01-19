CIVIQ Lecture Series Returns Featuring National Expert On "Sprawl Repair"

CIVIQ, the popular speaker series from the Chattanooga Design Studio honoring Robert Taylor resumes on Thursday, February 17 with an event at the Camp House, 806 East 12th Street, featuring Ellen Dunham-Jones, renowned national expert on "sprawl repair."

In her upcoming CIVIQ lecture, Dr. Ellen Dunham-Jones will demonstrate how successfully retrofitting of aging suburban buildings helps communities disrupt automobile dependence, improve public health, support an aging population, leverage social capital for equity, compete for jobs, and add water and energy resilience.

"According to the most recent census data, Hamilton County's suburbs are growing faster than ever," says Darrin Ledford, Chattanooga City Councilman for District 4, where he chairs the Planning & Zoning Committee, and a member of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Planning Commission.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that these areas are designed and developed in ways that are livable, safe, and economically secure. I look forward to hearing Dr. Dunham-Jones talk about how our suburbs can be 'retrofitted' to become even more lively and useful community assets for our growing region."

Ellen Dunham-Jones is a leading urbanist, published author, and authority on sustainable suburban redevelopment, and Director of the M.S. in Urban Design degree at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Attendance is free but registration is encouraged.