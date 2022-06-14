Father’s Day Made Easy With Blues And Brews At The Chattanooga Market

The Chattanooga Market will be ready for families this Sunday. It’s a Dad’s Day tradition…cold, local brews and live music too. While the temps heat up, there’s something special about an iced cold beverage while listening to blues music.

This Sunday boasts Jess Goggans and then, Rick Rushing live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. And, it’s peak produce season with peaches, tomatoes, berries, okra, onions, radishes and so many other veggies.

The Market makes it easy to shop for a Sunday night Father’s Day meal with fresh cuts of meat (Meyers Beef Farm, Cove Creek Farm), two seafood vendors (Chattanooga Seafood, Reel ‘Em In) and breads/cheeses. If BBQ is his “thing”, there are several sauce makers to deliver just the right amount of sweet or spicy.

The food trucks continue to come by the dozens, Dad will enjoy eating a nice big, juicy burger (Johnny Poppers), tacos (I Love Tacos), BBQ (Dad’s BBQ), with several other choices while visiting Chattanooga Market.

Featuring Blues this Sunday

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers are a Blues based Trio out of the scenic city of Chattanooga Tennessee. This trio harnesses the key elements of Blues, Jazz, Rock and Rhythm to create a synergy that lifts audiences to new heights of musical consciousness. Rick Rushing a native of Cincinnati Ohio, is the band leader, vocalist and guitarist. Rick is kin to the legendary Jimmy Rushing the American Blues Shouter and vocalist for the Count Basie Big Band.

Rick can flat out play the guitar and is the main songwriter for the band. No live Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers show is ever the same with tight original music that some confuse as covers and covers that stretch into the musical genius of artist like Jimi Hendrix, Ray Charles to the Cure.

Homegrown and raised in the Northeast corner of Alabama, singer/songwriter Jess Goggans puts her entire soul into her music and every ounce of her heart into every single performance. Recognized for her sultry Southern Grit, soulful melodies and high-energy stage presence, it is said that you can literally feel her voice moving through you. Jess' music defies genre; it's been referred to as "get down music," with influences of funk, rock and blues. She is accompanied by some of the finest musicians in the Southeast.