Foreign Policy Supper Club Returns To The Jewish Cultural Center

Post-pandemic, the Foreign Policy Supper Club renews its activities in-person at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace, in June.

Open to everyone in the community, the FPSC socializes at dinner, discusses topical readings and videos created by the Great Decisions program of the Foreign Policy Association.

Each session begins at 6:00, costs $12, which includes dinner, and is held monthly on Mondays. Participants can attend any or all sessions. Register at www.jewishchattanooga.com

Topics for this summer include: June 13 - Changing demographics in the world; July 11 - Outer space policy: and, August 1 - The renewed climate change agenda. Additional topics for the remaining six sessions include Putin’s Russia; Myanmar’s never-ending crisis; Xi’s China takes on the Quad; No end in sight: a century of drug wars; Foreign policy, economic power: and U.S. industrial policy; and, Biden’s foreign policy in an age of strategic competition.

Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs. The program is part of the Foreign Policy Association whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for developing awareness, understanding, and informed opinion on U.S. foreign policy and global issues. Through its balanced, nonpartisan programs and publications, and encourages citizens to participate in the foreign policy process.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area.

For more information about the Jewish Federation and its offerings visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. The Jewish Cultural Center is located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.