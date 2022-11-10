Girls Fall Classic Lax Fest Hits Chattanooga This Weekend With 36 Team Lacrosse Tournament

Pam McNabb is very well known for her integration of lacrosse here in the southeast and she now owns Southern Edge Lacrosse Tournaments which have allowed kids here in Chattanooga and other surrounding areas to enjoy high levels of lacrosse competition.

This weekend, girls lacrosse comes to our backyard out at Camp Jordan where 36 teams will compete over various age brackets to see who's the best of the best. The age brackets range from U9 to U11, U13, U15, and then U18 with the high school girls.

There will also be two divisions at each age group, an A Division for the more highly skilled teams, and a B Division for the teams that aren't quite as skilled but want to be involved with competitive matches.

The tournament will span two days, it begins on Saturday, November 12th where there will be three pool play games and then on Sunday, November 13th will be the single-elimination portion of the tournament to determine the winners at each age group and division. Games will begin at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day with free admission for parents and spectators.

Pam McNabb was the head lacrosse coach at Baylor for several years until Covid hit but she grew up within the sport from when she was young living out in Pennsylvania just outside of Philadelphia. She went onto play Dll Lacrosse at Bloomsburg University and from there parlayed her love for the game into playing for the Atlanta Women's Lacrosse Club (AWLC) in 1996.

From there she went onto collaborate with a former teammate in the year 2000 to create the Dixie Chix Lacrosse Academy in Atlanta with the purpose of bringing the game to prospective players, parents, and coaches so that they would better understand the fundamentals of the game.

In 2008, Pam parlayed her Dixie Chix experience into a new creation called, Hotlanta Lacrosse to offer expanded lacrosse programs to better serve the local Atlanta community. In 2012, she was named "Woman of the Year" by US Lacrosse.

Hear a little bit more about her story and the upcoming tournament this weekend when I spoke to her earlier this week on The Word With G: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7cr1HNvHsuK4F7WIAEYHrP