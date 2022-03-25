Hamilton County To Host Family Easter Event At McDonald Farm

Easter weekend will showcase the inaugural McDonald Farm Family Easter event sponsored by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department.

Get ready for lots of free family fun on Saturday, April 16th from 10:00AM to 2:30PM as a wide range of family friendly events will allow for fun for kids of all ages.

Elementary school children and younger will be excited to learn there will be an Easter Egg hunt with candy and prizes. Children should bring their own basket to gather those precious hidden eggs.

Additionally, children will be able to visit a petting zoo, play on inflatables such as a bounce house and slide, as well as visit a face painting area and other amusements.

For adults prepare to spend some time at Hamilton County’s own field of dreams as an old time exhibition baseball game featuring The Tennessee Association Vintage Baseball will be played allowing spectators to view the origins of our national pastime.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own blankets, and chairs just as our ancestors did at the turn of the last century when barnstorming baseball teams toured the country.

Music enthusiasts will be delighted to learn the New Dismembered Tennesseans will also be playing during the day.

Families are invited to bring their own picnic baskets to have a family picnic on the farm’s abundant landscape.

Parking is free.

Additionally, families can tour the historic McDonald Home and view the various seasonal arts and crafts that will be on display.