Historic Chattanooga Attraction Is Counting Steps This March, Into The Millions

Having walked a staggering 318,331,020 steps since the event’s 2018 inception, Ruby Falls launches the 4th annual Million Steps in March challenge to boost heart health. The month-long event, in collaboration with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women, kicks off March 1 with the goal of collectively walking millions of steps through March 31 to combat heart disease.

“Physical activity is key to living a longer life and improving mental health,” says Ruby Falls President Hugh Morrow. “Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women. Million Steps in March actively unites our community and guests in the life-extending mission of AHA/Go Red for Women.”

Visitors to Ruby Falls walk an average of 2,900 steps while exploring the underground cavern trail to the celebrated waterfall and ascending historic Lookout Mountain Tower for a panoramic view of the Cumberland Plateau. The empowering health movement expands this year to also include steps taken beyond Ruby Falls. At home participants can virtually join Ruby Falls guests and team members in walking millions of steps towards living longer, healthier lives through weekly challenges posted on the attraction’s social media.

“The health of our community continues to be a top priority and initiatives like Million Steps in March are a perfect example of community organizations working to create a healthier Chattanooga,” says Emily Niespodziany, executive director of the American Heart Association. “Research shows even modest changes to diet and lifestyle can lower your risk for cardiovascular disease by 80%.”

Guests ages two and older are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth while at Ruby Falls and all participants are encouraged to follow local COVID-19 safety precautions as they participate in Million Steps in March from home.

Event organizers will announce the total number of steps walked during the campaign on April 1.

Official Million Steps in March media: http://bit.ly/MillionStepsMarch

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!