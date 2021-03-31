Hospice of Chattanooga Foundation Announces "A Brief Journey" Film Fundraiser

The Hospice of Chattanooga Foundation announces a pause on their annual gala, Journey, due to the ongoing pandemic and will pivot to showcase a short film called A Brief Journey.

A Brief Journey presented by First Horizon Bank and EPB, will take the viewer on a visual and cinematic journey from the origins of hospice care in London to the impact of their programs on the patients and families in the 45 counties they serve in the region. The film will highlight the programs that are supported by philanthropic dollars including their commitment to indigent care and the Community Grief Support program.

“The needs in the 45-county footprint for financial assistance for individuals and families are growing significantly, and without such assistance many would not be able to afford or receive end of life care for their loved ones,” said Bill Wilder, board member for Alleo Health.

A Brief Journey and Alleo Health’s uncompensated programs would not be possible without the support from their sponsors including: First Horizon Bank, EPB, HHM, Homecare Homebase, Chambliss Law, Jo Ann Yates, McGriff Insurance Services, Kraft CPAs, Winn Smiles, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Cempa, Heritage Funeral Home East Brainerd Chapel, Care XM, Optum, Lift Media, and Southern Champion Tray.

“We decided it was not safe to meet in person due to COVID-19 and created this opportunity to share a cinematic experience that will bring us all together in the safety of our own homes. The film has a travel essence in theme with our Journey gala that we will continue in March 2022. We cannot express how grateful we are for the outpour of support from the region and our donors,” said Jasmin Rippon, Executive Director, Hospice of Chattanooga Foundation.

A Brief Journey short film will premiere on April 29 at 6:00 pm on Hospice of Chattanooga’s Facebook channel and YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more information.

Founded in 1980, Hospice of Chattanooga offers a variety of family-focused services that seek to meet the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients during their end-of-life journey, and to support their loved ones through the process and beyond. Chattanooga’s first and longest-running hospice organization also offers palliative care services for the chronically ill who are not facing a terminal diagnosis and special programs for children facing life-limiting illnesses. Hospice of Chattanooga serves patients and families in Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. More information is available at www.hospiceofchattanooga.org

