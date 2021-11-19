Humane Educational Society To Host Black Friday Adoption Event

The Humane Educational Society will be hosting an adoption event with waived adoption fees and extended hours.

All available animals, including puppies and kittens, will have the adoption fee waived for our Black Friday Adoption Event from 9am-7pm at 4155 Randolph Circle.

HES is hoping to get as many animals home for the holidays as possible.

"This is a great opportunity to give a homeless animal a second chance. We will have all hands on deck for staff and volunteers to help you find a companion that matches your lifestyle. Currently, there are over 340 animals HES is caring for. It's heartbreaking that there are so many wonderful, loving animals that are waiting for that special someone," says Executive Director, Rebecca Bryan.

HES will be taking walk-ins on Black Friday on a first-come first-served basis and doors open at 9am. Folks interested in adopting a pet will fill out an adoption application and then we'll get them started meeting pets.

Available animals are listed online and can be browsed at: heschatt.org/adopt and as a time-saver, applications can be filled out online in advance of the event.

Donations are encouraged in lieu of fees to help HES care for animals in need.